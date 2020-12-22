49 per cent of clinical trial disruption due to slow enrollment- GlobalData

Read Article

As of November 30, 2020, the top reason for disrupted clinical trials is slow enrollment, which is causing delays in 49 per cent of trials. The other main reasons for disruptions are enrollment suspension at 35 per cent, and delayed initiation at 16 per cent, says GlobalData.

Scotty Chung-Siu, Pharma Analyst, GlobalData, commented, “Although suspended trials have begun to recruit participants, delays in trial initiation and slow recruitment continue.”

Since June 1, there has been a slow but progressive decline in the number of clinical trial disruptions. The fastest rate of trial disruption was between early April and mid-May, and the number of trials disrupted by COVID-19 peaked in the first week of June.

Chung-Siu concluded, “New vaccines that are being approved for the treatment of COVID-19 provide hope that this will change the dynamic of the global pandemic and decrease the number of disrupted clinical trials in the near future.”