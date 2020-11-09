Dr Reddy’s presents preclinical data for E7777 (denileukin diftitox) and an immune checkpoint inhibitor at SITC 2020

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories announced a preclinical data presentation for E7777 (denileukin diftitox), its engineered IL-2-diphtheria toxin fusion protein, at The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 35th Anniversary Annual Meeting, being held virtually.

Dr Anil Namboodiripad, Senior Vice President and Head of Dr Reddy’s Proprietary Products Division stated, “We are encouraged that in addition to the clinically demonstrated safety and activity of denileukin diftitox in patients with cutaneous T cell lymphoma, these new syngeneic mouse model studies show that E7777 also shows promising activity as a potential immunotherapy agent for the treatment of solid tumours. Combination of E7777 with an anti-PD-1 agent provided clear benefit both in terms of tumour growth control, and a highly significant improvement in overall survival. We look forward to conducting clinical trials to further explore this combination.”

Key findings from the presentation are included below.

Title: E7777 (Denileukin Diftitox) Enhances Anti-Tumor Activity and Significantly Extends Survival Benefit of Anti-PD-1 in Syngeneic Solid Tumor Models