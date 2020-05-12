OPPI, Express Pharma presents Leaders Speak

Read Article

The unprecedented Covid-19 crisis has challenged each of us.

However, it has also created immense opportunities to find newer ways of delivering quality care to patients in every nook and corner of the country.

OPPI in association with Express Pharma, presents a short video featuring industry captains who share their insights on the ways in which this crisis has made us more resilient.

Even though we may be physically apart, this film proves that COVID-19 has brought us closer together as we learn to communicate better and embrace new technologies to advance further in science and research.