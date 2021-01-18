Express Pharma


Improvement within your comfort zone

Agilent InfinityLab Poroshell 120 4 µm columns

Videos
By Agilent Technologies
Increase separation efficiency without having to adapt your method
You need to develop robust long-lasting methods on established technology to ensure highest workflow robustness and instrument uptime. The short video below will use data examples to show how you can:

+ Achieve 200% separation efficiency with 0% disruption
+ Make method transfer easier than ever
+ Adjust isocratic USP compendial methods without revalidation

Click on the link below to download application notes to start implementing superficially porous particle technology into your methods today.

Download Free Resource Kit

Agilent Technologies
