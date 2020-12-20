Shadowfax to collaborate with SpiceXpress for COVID-19 vaccines transportation

Read Article

Shadowfax, a 3PL services provider, announced a strategic partnership with SpiceXpress for transporting temperature-sensitive COVID-19 vaccines. Shadowfax plans to deploy a fleet of over 250 refrigerated vehicles, for vaccine delivery through a sustainable cold chain network.

“For the COVID-19 vaccine movement, Shadowfax will provide logistics support to cover first mile pickups and last-mile deliveries through a verified network of delivery partners operating across 500+ cities covering 7000+ pin codes in India,” informed the company through a statement.

Commenting on this partnership, Rahul Kumar, Founding team member and Head of Network Partnerships, Shadowfax, said, “We are proud to partner with SpiceXpress for transporting the COVID vaccine and helping it reach people. Agility, speed, and precise handling will be essential considering the sensitive nature of the vaccine. We are geared up with our technology, people, and delivery expertise to ensure timely and safe deliveries across our extensive network.

He added, “In SpiceXpress we have found the synergies that will allow us to deliver the vaccine safely and seamlessly. We will handle ground services such as transportation to/from manufacturers, warehouses, airports and consumption points, packing, storage, and warehousing, at prescribed temperature across 500 + cities. We will deploy a fleet of refrigerated vehicles to ensure requisite temperatures are maintained throughout the delivery cycle.”