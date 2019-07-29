Awez Pathan, QA Head, Shilpa Medicare

The main purpose of barcoding is to eliminate possible human error, improve reliability and less time to scan than manual system. However, this will not completely eliminate the misuse. Possibly better traceability and control over the misuse can be achieved by implementing track and trace global database system. This track and trace system is already implemented and mandatory for all finished dosage forms being exported to US and Europe.

The only stopper will be readiness of API manufacturers for adopting this system due to the initial cost involved in installation and the recurring cost in system maintenance.

