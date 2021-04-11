Stablepharma, BB-NCIPD partner to produce fridge free Tetanus diphtheria vaccine

Read Article

Stablepharma announced a collaboration with the European vaccine manufacturer BB-NCIPD, to develop a thermally stable version of the Tetanus diphtheria (Td) vaccine using the patented StablevaX formulation and device.

As part of the supply agreement, BB-NCIPD will provide Stablepharma with their bulk Tetadif vaccine which will then be converted to the StablevaX formulation to produce a thermally stable version.

Stablepharma has already shipped the first batch of StablevaX products with BB-NCIPD, starting the in-vivo challenge trials this week, a series of trials, all conducted to WHO protocols, will be run with further batches that have been stored at 45°C that are due to be shipped later this month. The aim is to prove that a thermally stable StablevaX version of the standard Td vaccine will be as effective as the standard fresh vaccine.

Stablepharma has been awarded an Innovate UK grant in November 2020 that will be used to finance GMP pre-clinical trials for the StablevaX Td vaccine. The award will help progress Stablepharma and BB-NCIPD’s Td programme forward up to human clinical trials.

The animal challenge trial data produced by BB-NCIPD will be invaluable, as Stablepharma move forward with the First in Human Clinical Trials, the company will be looking to develop other stable vaccines from a ‘candidate list’ of over 60 approved vaccines that now potentially includes some of the Covid vaccines.

Nick commented, “The StablevaX invention is the culmination of decades of work by Stablepharma founder Dr Bruce Roser, who focused on the preservation of perishable vaccines, that require constant and precise refrigeration from the factory to the patient, be it in a UK Hospital or a clinic in Africa. The WHO estimates that 50 per cent of all vaccines are wasted, if we can help to solve that problem, we can alleviate significant suffering and save many lives, this would be a tremendous outcome for all of us,’’ said Stablepharma’s MD and Co-Founder.