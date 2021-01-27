Express Pharma


Nordic Capital makes a bid to purchase Advanz Pharma in $846 mn deal

Under the offer, shareholders would receive a price of $17.26 per Advanz Pharma share

By Reuters
PE investor Nordic Capital has offered to buy Advanz Pharma, valuing the company at $846 million as part of a move to invest in accelerating the company’s pipeline of innovative specialty pharma products.

Under the offer, shareholders would receive a price of $17.26 per Advanz Pharma share and can also elect a non-cash alternative offer to receive unlisted shares in Cidron Aida for each Advanz Pharma share.

