Nordic Capital makes a bid to purchase Advanz Pharma in $846 mn deal

PE investor Nordic Capital has offered to buy Advanz Pharma, valuing the company at $846 million as part of a move to invest in accelerating the company’s pipeline of innovative specialty pharma products.

Under the offer, shareholders would receive a price of $17.26 per Advanz Pharma share and can also elect a non-cash alternative offer to receive unlisted shares in Cidron Aida for each Advanz Pharma share.

