ELGi North America opens new headquarters in North Carolina

Elgi Equipments, air compressor manufacturers, announced it recently opened the company’s new, expanded North American headquarters, located in Charlotte, NC.

The event was attended by ELGi employees and included speeches by David Puck, President, ELGi North America and, Dr Jairam Varadaraj, MD, Elgi Equipments.

“2020 has been a year of change for so many companies. For ELGi, our forward momentum has never wavered and it meant spending time relocating to a facility that would allow us to further expand our air compressor business and create additional jobs in the community,” said Puck.

“ELGi has worked diligently to be at this juncture, requiring more facility and manufacturing space, even in the light of business effects the pandemic has brought to the country. We are excited to be here, on the cusp of ELGi’s 60th anniversary moving into a large, expanded space where we can further facilitate the manufacture and delivery of air compressors,” said Dr Varadaraj.