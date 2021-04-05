Cidara Therapeutics signs deal with Janssen for antiviral conjugates to prevent, treat influenza

Read Article

Cidara Therapeutics announced that it has entered into an exclusive worldwide license and collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals to develop and commercialise Cidara’s Cloudbreak antiviral conjugates (AVCs) for the prevention and treatment of seasonal and pandemic influenza. This agreement was facilitated by Johnson & Johnson Innovation.

Under the collaboration, Cidara will be responsible for the development and manufacturing of the first influenza AVC, CD388, into the clinic and through Phase 2 clinical development, and Janssen will be responsible for late-stage development, manufacturing, registration and global commercialisation. Cidara will receive an upfront payment of $27 million and Janssen will fund all future research, development, manufacturing and commercialisation for CD388. In addition to the upfront payment, Cidara is eligible to receive up to an aggregate of $753 million in budgeted R&D funding and in development, regulatory and commercial milestones, plus tiered royalties on worldwide sales in the mid to high single digits. Cidara has the option to co-detail CD388 in the US.

“In the US alone there are an estimated 100 million individuals who are at high risk for complications due to seasonal influenza, and each year there are up to 650,000 influenza deaths worldwide. This collaboration represents a significant advancement toward fulfilling our vision of providing universal, seasonal protection against all seasonal and pandemic strains of influenza. We believe Janssen, with its expertise in the development and commercialization of vaccines and therapies for viral respiratory diseases, is the ideal partner to rapidly advance CD388. Importantly, this agreement validates our Cloudbreak antiviral platform as we continue to advance our AVC programs in RSV, HIV and SARS-CoV-2,” said Jeffrey Stein, President and CEO of Cidara.

CD388 is a long-acting antiviral immunotherapy designed to deliver universal protection for an entire influenza season. By targeting a highly conserved region on the influenza virus, CD388 has the potential to protect individuals from all influenza strains, including seasonal and pandemic influenza A, influenza B and major clinically characterised drug resistant influenza strains. CD388 retains its potent antiviral activity even in immunocompromised animal models of influenza infection and thus is expected to be clinically effective across all patient populations, regardless of immune status and circulating strains. Cidara expects to file an Investigational New Drug Application for CD388 with the US Food and Drug Administration by the end of 2021.

The effectiveness of the agreement is subject to the expiration or earlier termination of all applicable waiting periods under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act.