Alniche Lifesciences forays into pharma manufacturing as EffiKasia Lifesciences

Read Article

Alniche Lifesciences has forayed into pharma manufacturing under the name of EffiKasia Lifesciences at Kangra, Himachal Pradesh. EffiKasia Lifesciences will manufacture pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals and dermatologicals. Alniche plans to increase its profit margins and push top-line by expanding sales operations for exports in semi-regulated markets. With its own manufacturing setup, the company plans to compete in the institutional tender business thus setting up a new business vertical.

“EffiKasia is in discussions with various global companies to acquire unique technology platform and by leveraging these technologies, the team of scientists in its R&D will introduce a whole new range of differentiated formulations in the domestic and exports markets. In the future, the company plans to expand its manufacturing capacities to contract-manufacture for others, thus making its mark in the CMO space,” informed the company in a statement.

Girish Arora, Founder & MD of Alniche, said, “With our growing sales across various therapy-verticals, there has always been a need for back-end integration by setting up our manufacturing plant. Initially, EffiKasia will manufacture exclusively for Alniche and in the future expand its base as a reliable contract-manufacturing company”.