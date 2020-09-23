Vivet, Pfizer sign manufacturing pact for investigational gene therapy to treat Wilson disease

Read Article

Vivet Therapeutics and Pfizer announced that they have entered into a manufacturing agreement, under which Pfizer will provide clinical supply for a Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating Vivet’s proprietary, investigational gene therapy, VTX-801, for the potential treatment of Wilson disease, a rare and potentially life-threatening liver disorder. The trial is expected to commence in early 2021. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

In March 2019, the companies announced that Pfizer had acquired a minority equity interest in Vivet and secured an exclusive option to acquire all outstanding shares. The companies also announced that they would collaborate on the development of VTX-801, for which an Investigational New Drug (IND) application is planned to be filed with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2020.

The Phase 1/2 clinical supply for VTX-801 will be manufactured in Pfizer’s facility in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.