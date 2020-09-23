Vivet, Pfizer sign manufacturing pact for investigational gene therapy to treat Wilson disease

Express Pharma


Terms of the agreement were not disclosed

By EP News Bureau
Vivet Therapeutics and Pfizer announced that they have entered into a manufacturing agreement, under which Pfizer will provide clinical supply for a Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating Vivet’s proprietary, investigational gene therapy, VTX-801, for the potential treatment of Wilson disease, a rare and potentially life-threatening liver disorder. The trial is expected to commence in early 2021. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

In March 2019, the companies announced that Pfizer had acquired a minority equity interest in Vivet and secured an exclusive option to acquire all outstanding shares. The companies also announced that they would collaborate on the development of VTX-801, for which an Investigational New Drug (IND) application is planned to be filed with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2020.

The Phase 1/2 clinical supply for VTX-801 will be manufactured in Pfizer’s facility in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

