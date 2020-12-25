Vice President Venkaiah Naidu meets Bharat Biotech CMD, discusses status of Covaxin

Read Article

Dr Krishna Ella, Bharat Biotech’s Chairman and MD and Suchitra Ella, Joint MD called on the Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu in Hyderabad

The discussion revolved around the status of indigenous vaccine, Covaxin and the plans to make it available in India and the rest of the world. It is developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) – National Institute of Virology (NIV). This indigenous, inactivated vaccine is developed and manufactured in Bharat Biotech’s BSL-3 (Bio-Safety Level 3) bio-containment facility.

Recently, the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi visited Bharat Biotech and reviewed the status of COVAXIN. It was followed by a visit of 70 Ambassadors and High Commissioners from several nations to Bharat Biotech facility at Genome Valley, Hyderabad.

During the interaction, the Vice President stressed the importance of public-private partnerships in coming out with indigenous world-class products and lauded the collaboration between the ICMR and Bharat Biotech.