VAV Lipids granted WHO-GMP certification for Phospholipids production facility

VAV Lipids has been granted the WHO-GMP certification for its Phospholipids production facility located at Mirjole, Ratnagiri by the Indian FDA. The inspection is the outcome of a successful audit carried out in December 2019. The certification acknowledges that the site complies with the principles and guidelines of Good Manufacturing Practice for these novel and unique ingredients as required by the FDA.

“With this accreditation, VAV Lipids has become the first Indian manufacturer to have the WHO-GMP certification for the manufacturing and supply of various grades of phospholipids for the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries that demands high quality standards for their formulations. This approval demonstrates our continued commitment to thrive for high quality standards & enhanced access of our high quality phospholipids to the global pharmaceutical market,” the company stated in a press release.