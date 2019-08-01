Trivitron and C-Camp sign an MoU

Trivitron Healthcare has entered into a strategic partnership by signing a Memorandum of Association (MoU) with the Centre for Cellular And Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP), an initiative of the Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, Government of India. This partnership is a strategic step for both Trivitron and C-CAMP towards co-development of world-class healthcare technologies completely indigenously under ‘Joint Intellectual Properties’ aegis.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Dr Renu Swarup, Secretary, Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India and Chairperson, Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC); Dr Taslimarif Saiyed, CEO and Director, C-CAMP; and Dr G S K Velu, Chairman and Managing Director, Trivitron Healthcare.

C-CAMP has developed and tested an indigenous multiplex fluorescent microfluidic-analyser, covered under two patents— a base-patent for microfluidics flow analyser, which is filed and granted in several geographies, and a follow-on patent covering multiplex functionality. C-CAMP will demonstrate proof of concept and will participate in the co-development of a biological fluid analyser for clinical diagnostics. By the MoU, Trivitron which has a history of developing and installing diagnostic devices, including imaging devices globally is expected to facilitate these C-CAMP developed technologies in reaching a wider market segment commercially.

Confirming the development, Dr Taslimarif Saiyed, CEO and Director, C-CAMP said, “The MoU between C-CAMP and Trivitron would mark a new beginning in the healthcare space with emergence of ground breaking technologies from India developed completely indigenously. This effort would be the first step from India in this direction. Our technology will be in line with international healthcare technological trends and there will be joint work on arriving at product specifications and requirements for commercially and clinically viable devices. The tie up will not only facilitate the technology but also manufacturing of associated devices taking into consideration the desired cost-effectiveness and requirements for commercial viability.”

Speaking on the occasion, Dr G S K Velu said, “We are delighted to be partnering with C-CAMP. They are today among India’s most exciting and unique life sciences innovation hubs that brings together academia, industry and the startup ecosystem on one platform. India is today witnessing massive development in the healthcare space, opening avenues for new advancements and innovations. As a medical technology company providing affordable healthcare solutions, Trivitron constantly pursues technological innovations to offer superior, and yet cost-effective clinical benefits. The alliance with C-CAMP is in line with this endeavour and we are confident that C-CAMP’s culture of innovation and excellence will enable us to provide technologically more advanced devices for enhanced diagnosis and treatments.”

Trivitron will also work along with C-Camp to co-develop other relevant technologies and devices in the fields of point-of-care testing, microfluidics, and multiplex detection, which are within the domain of expertise and of strategic interest to Trivitron and C-Camp.