Thermo King by Trane Technologies launches cold storage solutions for COVID-19 vaccine supply

Thermo King, by Trane Technologies, has expanded its portfolio of temporary storage solutions that can meet the requirements of global pharma companies developing COVID-19 vaccines.

Pharma companies in final-stage clinical trials anticipate they will require strict temperature controls to safeguard their products – down to temperatures as low as -70 degrees Celsius. “Thermo King’s solutions can enable these companies and their distributors to ensure the efficacy of their products through the entire cold chain – from air transport to marine, rail, trailer, last-mile delivery and at storage points along the way,” informs the company through a statement.

According to the World Health Organization, nearly 20 per cent of temperature-sensitive health care products are damaged during transport, and 25 per cent of vaccines reach their destination in a degraded state due to breaks in the cold chain.

“Considering the urgent, global need for a COVID-19 vaccine, the world can’t afford breaks in the cold chain. Our new Cold Storage Solutions can maintain temperatures of -70 degrees Celsius for an extended period of time, can be leveraged to help reduce degradation of vaccination, and most importantly, could prevent vaccine ‘deserts’ or lack of accessibility,” said Dave Regnery, President and COO of Trane Technologies.

Thermo King assures that it can offer temporary storage solutions that maintain a set point down to -70 degrees Celsius, and can ensure end-to-end temperature control solutions. Additional storage solutions include refrigerated trailers, containers and portable cubes that can easily be scaled and repositioned to other locations as demand changes.

Kishor Patil, Trane Technologies HVAC & Transport, India & SAARC Country leader said, “We are excited to introduce this end-to-end global solution to the India market to safeguard people’s health and safety by providing the ‘unbroken’ link to cold chain solutions for COVID-19 vaccine distribution. In addition, we will further develop tailored products for local adaptations to meet the growing needs during and beyond the pandemic.”

“As one of the leading products of the Intermodal Transportation, we also have the SuperFreezer refrigeration unit with ultra-low temperatures down to -70°C that delivers unmatched low-temperature performance to maintain and deliver products of the highest quality, extending shelf life for increased profitability,” Kishor added.

The company statement informed, “In addition to launching Cold Storage Solutions, Thermo King has helped customers identify ways to maximise the range of dry ice, which is often used in vaccine transport and storage but has certain limitations. A container using dry ice to keep a product frozen may require re-icing if it sits for an extended length of time or is exposed to extreme ambient weather. Thermo King offers storage solutions that can substantially extend the life of dry ice, or eliminate the need altogether.”

“We have been engaging pharma and transport companies, policymakers, regulators and other industry partners to discuss ways to strengthen the cold chain. We know that we can help mitigate risk – we have a long history in cold chain expertise, and are actively working to innovate and address the complexities and potential challenges of the mass distribution of a temperature-sensitive vaccine,” said Regnery.