TechMahindra and Wipro join Dr Reddy’s Laboratories on the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

Bloomberg has announced that TechMahindra and Wipro have joined the 2020 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), which distinguishes companies committed to transparency in gender reporting and advancing women’s equality. The two companies join Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, which retained its spot on the index for the third consecutive year. This is the first time that three Indian companies have been included in the Bloomberg GEI.

The index includes 325 companies across 50 sectors headquartered in 42 countries and regions. In 2019, the GEI had 230 companies from 36 countries and regions.

GV Prasad, Co-chairman and Managing Director, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, said, “We are proud to be part of the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index for the third time in a row. We have made great progress in building an inclusive and diverse workforce. We look forward to further accelerate our progress.”

Harshvendra Soin, Chief People Officer, Tech Mahindra, said, “Tech Mahindra’s inclusion in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index is a testimony of our effort to create a diverse and inclusive ecosystem. At Tech Mahindra, we value individual differences and focus on providing equal opportunities to all our associates. For us, diversity of every kind is a priority – whether it is diversity of nationality, age, gender, thoughts or abilities, and our constant endeavour is to build a workplace that is ‘intentionally’ diverse.”

Abidali Z Neemuchwala, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Wipro, said, “Inclusion at Wipro is about integrating diversity effortlessly and encouraging all to be their authentic selves. We celebrate and learn from diverse ideas, backgrounds, perspectives and experiences. This provides us with an opportunity to realise our true potential at work and beyond. The essence of co-creating and being guided by our values, defines inclusion and diversity at Wipro.”

The GEI tracks the financial performance of public companies committed to supporting gender equality through policy development, representation and transparency. The reference index measures gender equality across five pillars:

female leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, sexual harassment

policies, and pro-women brand. This year, Bloomberg expanded the eligibility for inclusion in the index to nearly 6,000 companies across 84 countries and regions. Firms included in the index have a combined market capitalisation of $12 trillion, up from $9 trillion last year.

“The 325 companies included in the 2020 GEI have shown their commitment to transparency and demonstrated leadership in gender-related data reporting,” said Peter T Grauer, Chairman, Bloomberg. “Disclosure of company statistics and practices is an important first step in supporting gender equality globally,” he added.