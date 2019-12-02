Syngene International to appoint Sibaji Biswas as CFO

Biswas brings more than 20 years of extensive experience in finance and related functions

Syngene International announced the appointment of Sibaji Biswas as Chief Financial Officer and member of the Executive Committee with effect from December 18, 2019. He will succeed MB Chinappa, current CFO, who will stay within the Biocon Group of Companies and join Biocon Biologics India in a new role.

Biswas brings more than 20 years of extensive experience in finance and related functions. His prior experience includes eleven years at Vodafone as well as roles in Fascel Telecommunications, Jhagadia Copper and the ABP Group. In his most recent role, he was CFO and Board Member for Vodafone Romania.

With a BTech from IIT Kharagpur, Sibaji is a Chartered Financial Analyst from ICFAI and holds an MBA (Finance) from the University of Calcutta. He has also completed Management Development Programs at the Indian Institute of Management (Ahmedabad) and London Business School.

Jonathan Hunt, CEO, Syngene International said, “We are delighted to welcome Biswas to Syngene. He brings operational experience combined with a deep finance background which will be extremely valuable to the company as it enters the next phase of growth. We are indebted to Chinappa for the pivotal part he has played in successfully stewarding Syngene through its formative years and in establishing the sound foundations for our continued future growth. The Syngene International Board takes this opportunity to place on record their thanks to Chinappa for the major contribution he has made to the development of the company since 2008 and wishes him every success in his new role.”’