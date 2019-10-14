Sun Pharma launches CEQUA for treatment of dry eye disease in US

Sun Pharma introduces CEQUA SUPPORTTM Specialty Pharmacy programme to enable easy access for patients to obtain treatment

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries announced that one of its wholly-owned subsidiaries has commercialised CEQUA (cyclosporine ophthalmic solution) 0.09 per cent in the US. CEQUA, which offers the highest concentration of cyclosporine for ophthalmic use approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), is indicated to increase tear production in patients with keratoconjunctivitis sicca (dry eye), an inflammatory disease that afflicts more than 16 million people in the US. CEQUA is the first and only FDA-approved cyclosporine treatment delivered with nanomicellar (NCELL) technology, which helps to improve the bioavailability and physicochemical stability of cyclosporine, resulting in improved ocular tissue penetration.

“The US launch of CEQUA, the third product in our growing ophthalmic portfolio, marks the availability of a truly innovative treatment option for patients with dry eye disease – an area with a high unmet medical need,” said Abhay Gandhi, CEO North America, Sun Pharma. “As a higher concentration cyclosporine product than what is currently commercially available, delivered with NCELL technology, CEQUA continues to demonstrate our leadership in creating novel formulations of proven medications.”

“CEQUA is an important addition to the treatment armamentarium for keratoconjunctivitis sicca, a complex condition that is not conducive to a one-dimensional therapeutic approach,” commented Joseph Tauber, Founder, Tauber Eye Center in Kansas City, MO. “The availability of CEQUA will enable eye care professionals to further tailor dry eye treatment to individual patients’ needs.”

Sun Pharma is also introducing CEQUA SUPPORT Specialty Pharmacy, a programme designed to enable commercially insured patients to easily obtain CEQUA. Once a patient’s prescription is submitted, CEQUA SUPPORT will provide several important services including insurance plan benefits verification, prior authorisation support, and appeals assistance. This programme is structured to minimise out-of-pocket cost and provides free home delivery.