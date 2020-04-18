States, UTs instructed to follow earlier MHA order for unobstructed movement of goods

Read Article

Recently, the Secretary of Government of India issued a letter to all the State Secretaries and Administrators of Union Territories instructing the authorities at various levels to follow the earlier instructions of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for unobstructed movement of goods.

This letter is a response to repetitive complaints raised by the essential services/ commodity providers of the country, to the authorities, informing about the difficulties faced at various levels during the movement of goods.

A letter written by Ajay Bhalla, Home Secretary, Government of India to chief secretaries of all States and Union Territories, informs that it has come to the notice of MHA that in some parts of the country aforesaid guidelines and clarifications are not being implemented, which may lead to shortages of supplies of essential commodities in the country. Hence, it clarifies that movement of person and vehicles should be in adherence with the given guidelines by the MHA.

The letter from the government is to ensure that there are no shortage of essential commodities in the country, due to obstruction in movement of goods activities.

Vinod Kalani, Working President, Federation of Pharma Entrepreneurs (FOPE) said, “Even after instructions from the MHA earlier, the pharma industry, in a majority of the states and UTs, were facing problems due to local authorities. Many of our pharma manufacturers from Daman were finding it difficult to continue their manufacturing operations and transportation, as local authorities were obstructing the movement due to 21 days nationwide lockdown. However, the latest instruction from the government will act as a booster to the industry.”

Harish Jain, Secretary, Karnataka Drugs and Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association too informed, “We appreciate the letter issued by the Secretary of Government of India and the given instructions should be followed at all the levels of governance hierarchy up to the police station level. Because, even after the Centre issues instructions/order, implementation on the ground level leaves much to be desired. With this letter, we hope that system will comply with the instructions and provide a breather to the Industry.”

He also informed, “Some of the big transportation agencies in Karnataka have shut their operations completely. Although smaller agencies are providing transportation, they do not have the capacity or reach of big agencies like VRL, TCI-XPS. Hence, we request the government to initiate/engage in some discussions with those agencies (who have shut the operations) and coerce them to resume transport service in national interest.”

The recent letter by the Government also allows inter-state and intra-state movement of all trucks and other goods/carrier vehicles with one driver along with one additional driver/person with a valid driving licence, without any permit or approval by the local authorities. Empty trucks/goods carriers are also allowed to operate while on the way to pick up goods, or while returning after completion of a delivery.

However, all these instructions apply to areas other than the areas which are designated as hotspots and require containment, quarantine, and surveillance measures as per guidelines of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India. These are areas where state officials/ local authorities have imposed restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Commenting on restrictions imposed in COVID-19 hotspots, Dr Rajesh Gupta, All India Head-Pharma, Laghu Udyog Bharti said, “Though the letter speed is very good and motivated to the industry, still we need some clarification from the government about the areas where we have COVID-19 positive cases. The local authority seals an area immediately after they report positive cases in and around of the three kilometre radius. So, we need clarification about operating in areas where new cases of COVID-19 are getting reported since the industry is already operating with 25 per cent workforce, and facing several other challenges.”

