Serum Institute opens Rs 3000-crore vaccine facility in Pune

The facility is getting ready to export Made in India vaccines to regulated markets like Europe and the US and will produce half-a-billion doses annually

Serum Institute of India (SII) has opened the world’s largest vaccine manufacturing facility with an investment of Rs 3,000 crore in a capacity expansion move aimed at capturing 10-15 per cent share of the international market.

The institute is getting ready to export Made in India vaccines to regulated markets like Europe and the US from its new facility, which will produce half-a-billion doses annually. Spread across 2 million sqft, the facility will cater to 150 countries.

The new multifunctional production facility for vaccines at the Poonawalla Bio-Tech Park at Manjri was inaugurated by Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare.

The new SII manufacturing plant will commence its production from November. It will maximise the production of vaccines such as HPV and TDAP along with monoclonal antibodies like Trastuzumab (Herceptin) and Ustekinumab (Stelara).