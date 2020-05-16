SEO strategies for pharma companies

Read Article

Aditya Saxena, Vice President – APAC, iQuanti explains that the role of SEO in pharma is not direct selling but maximising share of voice within the niche

In 2001, a research by Boston Consulting Group classified patients into four different categories based on the severity of their medical condition and their attitude towards physicians: accepting (11 per cent), informed (57 per cent), involved (23 per cent), and in-control (9 per cent). All the categories (except the first), used the internet to understand more about their disease and line of treatment.

Over the years, patients have evolved to increasingly participate in their treatment, especially when their disease is either life-threatening, or it severely impacts their lifestyle. When it comes to using the internet to seek medical information, there are some unique behavioural traits demonstrated by the users:

Users seek experts. For example, when they are seeking information on leukaemia, they are more likely to rely on a site focused on cancer rather than a website that covers everything under the sun in healthcare. Look and feel of the site impacts user behaviour. Sites that look professional without too much jazz are more likely to influence a user. The end goal is to understand. Users prefer sites that can explain to them the situation well enough for them to understand. Neutrality is appreciated. If a medical content tries to hard-sell a line-of-treatment, it may lose credibility in the eyes of the user. It always makes sense to position information with caveats like potential side-effects. Author credentials matter. The author of the content needs to have credentials that back her up as an expert on the topic. For example, when someone is seeking information on type-2-diabetes, they are more likely to listen to a diabetologist rather than an unknown writer.

For pharma companies serious about SEO, it makes sense to use the above traits as a starting point. Based on the same, the following are some SEO strategies for pharma:

Choose a Niche: It is essential to choose a niche. The niche could be a specific disease, a specialisation (e.g. Cardiology) or a line-of-treatment (e.g. Chemotherapy). In terms of coverage, you need to be extensive enough to ensure that users consider you as an expert.

You could either create a separate site altogether or create a subdomain within your corporate website. If your corporate site is old and requires much technical effort to tweak, it may make sense to create a new site.

Focus on authority: A healthcare site qualifies as Your Money Your Life (YMYL) as per Google. In the case of YMYL sites, search engines are meticulous in ensuring that only authoritative content makes it to the top. For your website to be considered reliable, you need to ensure the following:

Work with authors who have expertise in the topic covered . Showcase credentials of authors that validate their expertise (e.g. academic qualifications, publications, social profiles)

. Showcase credentials of authors that validate their expertise (e.g. academic qualifications, publications, social profiles) Citations and data points should back all claims mentioned in the content .

should back all claims mentioned in the content Seek citations of your content from other reputed sites and build backlinks to your site.

from other reputed sites and build backlinks to your site. Moderate user-generated content (e.g. comments on posts) to weed out spam.

(e.g. comments on posts) to weed out spam. Consult with your legal team before publishing any content

User experience matters: An appealing user experience will lead users to spend more time on your site, which in turn will fetch you SEO brownie points. You need to be not just authoritative but empathetic as well. Whatever niche you choose – ensure that when it comes to user experience design, you have the patient in mind. As a starting point, it would be useful to understand how the patient mind works and use that understanding to create possible user journeys. Data for the patient mind-map could be sourced by interacting with them or observing them during the treatment process or clinical trials.

In case, the topic that you are covering is more likely to affect a demographic segment – it may make sense to keep that segment in mind. For example, it is more likely that a heart patient would be relatively senior in age. Thus, if your coverage is on cardiology – it may make sense to design your site with accessibility in mind.

When it comes to user-experience design, it is not easy to always get it right in the first go. A better idea would be to list down hypotheses and validate the same by using data-driven tests.

Be technologically sound: In terms of SEO, while technology will not act as your competitive advantage, but it is undoubtedly a hygiene factor. If your site has genuine technological concerns, it may prevent it from ranking well or ranking at all. Some things to check out for would be:

Indexability of your content: Are search engine crawlers able to read and index your content? If they are not, they will not be able to rank your content at all.

Are search engine crawlers able to read and index your content? If they are not, they will not be able to rank your content at all. Page load Speed: How much time does it take for your pages to load entirely and become interactive? Globally accepted benchmark for the same is 3s. If your page takes too long to load, you may lose the visitors, which would negatively impact SEO performance.

How much time does it take for your pages to load entirely and become interactive? Globally accepted benchmark for the same is 3s. If your page takes too long to load, you may lose the visitors, which would negatively impact SEO performance. Sitemap & robots.txt : Set your sitemap and robots.txt file correctly. Robots.txt tells crawlers about sections they can crawl. Having a proper sitemap in place helps search engines discover new content quickly.

: Set your sitemap and robots.txt file correctly. Robots.txt tells crawlers about sections they can crawl. Having a proper sitemap in place helps search engines discover new content quickly. Be mobile-friendly: With time, across all industries, the share of SEO traffic from mobile has been on the rise. It is thus essential to ensure that your site is mobile friendly.

In the case of the pharma industry, the role of SEO is not direct selling. Rather the end-goal for your SEO effort should be to maximise share of voice within your niche. Eventually achieving that would ensure that your standpoint is deemed reliable by the patients, which in due course would lead to incremental business.