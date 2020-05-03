SCHOTT launches Pharmaversity, an academic, educational and scientific program

Read Article

SCHOTT recently announced the launch of a new digital format, Pharmaversity, in terms of a full academic, educational and scientific program for the pharmaceutical industry to keep up with the pace in the drug development pipeline. “We need to support our customers in the current and forthcoming projects, no matter if it’s vaccines against COVID-19 or other new biologics. Tradeshows and conference as one of the important place to meet and discuss have been mostly postponed or cancelled. That’s why we developed a format to introduce our innovations and new topics to our customers,” says Björn Weller, Head of Marketing at SCHOTT Pharmaceutical Systems.

The digital Pharmaversity addresses all functional levels within pharmaceutical companies, CMO, CDMO and all small to big-sized biotech companies. The program consists of 15 topics spread across 12 weeks. The topics reflect SCHOTT’s current product portfolio and cover all products from glass primary packaging and polymer solutions to ready-to-use, sterile insights. It offers exclusive scientific insights and will invite the audience for a deeper learning path adapted to the specific needs of each and individual drug to be developed after the webinar. Each session lasts 30 minutes followed by additional time for questions and answers. For each topic, SCHOTT creates an interesting podcast with the responsible product expert who shares background knowledge and a deeper understanding of the topic itself.

According to a press release by the company, SCHOTT will offer this service free of charge for its customers and partners. The full line up of each session with the content summary and the registration process can be accessed via the website www.schott.com/digital-pharmaversity.

This new digital service of the Pharmaversity starts now and will be extended to feature more digital formats in the near future. Nevertheless, there is more to come also in the “offline” world and the SCHOTT Pharmaversity will make its mark in the pharmaceutical networking world with scientific-based and data-driven sessions.