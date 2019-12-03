Express Pharma


Home  »  Latest Updates  »  Sanofi agrees to sell Seprafilm to Baxter for $350 mln: Source

Sanofi agrees to sell Seprafilm to Baxter for $350 mln: Source

Sanofi took on Seprafilm, which is used to help manage bleeding in abdominal and pelvis operations, in 2011 as part of its purchase of Genzyme

Latest Updates
By Reuters
0 0

France’s Sanofi has agreed to sell its Seprafilm unit, which makes specialist surgical products, to US – based Baxter for $350 million euros, a source familiar with the matter said.

The French pharmaceutical group is conducting a broad strategy review under new chief executive Paul Hudson, who will give some initial pointers on which businesses he wants to focus on at an investor day on December 10.

Sanofi took on Seprafilm, which is used to help manage bleeding in abdominal and pelvis operations, in 2011 as part of its purchase of Genzyme.

Baxter officials were not immediately available to comment. A spokesman for Sanofi declined to comment.

Reuters
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.