Sai Life Sciences opens representative office in Tokyo, Japan

Sai Life Sciences, an Indian Contract Research, Development & Manufacturing Organisation (CRO-CDMO), announced the opening of its representative office in Tokyo, Japan. The new office will serve as a base for the company’s outreach to innovator pharma and biotech companies in Japan and other countries in the Asia Pacific region. Junjiro Sato has been appointed as Representative Director to be based in Tokyo and spearhead the efforts.

A company statement informed, “Sai Life Sciences already has a significant connection with the Japanese market. It was the launch site for commercial API supplies of an NCE to Japan and has supplied over 10 tonnes of API with batch sizes of 50 Kg to 150 kg scale over the past four years. It also is a supplier of registered starting materials for two other commercial APIs. From a Discovery perspective, the company has helped several biotech and pharma companies advance programs from HIT to lead optimisation/ candidate stage, through its chemistry, biology and DMPK services.”

The company also informed that it is investing over $150 million to expand and upgrade its R&D and manufacturing facilities, deepen scientific capabilities, strengthen automation and data systems, as well as enhance safety, quality and customer focus. It has over 2000 employees across its facilities in India, UK and US.