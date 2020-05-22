Prakash Bhosale announces new book in collaboration with SPDS

Read Article

Author Prakash Bhosale announced his new book at DISSO India 2020 Online. Titled ‘Addressing Post Corona Challenges in Recruitment in Pharma Industry’, the book is a collaboration between the author and Dr L Ramaswamy, General Secretary of Society for Pharmaceutical Dissolution Science and Tarun Soni, Managing Director of Novel Innovative Concepts Interactive.

The book will be launched as an e-copy with an individual password and non-transferable version. The book will be published by Society For Pharmaceutical Dissolution Science & will release in August, 2020.

People who can benefit from this book are pharmacy students planning their careers, colleges to strategize their placement plans, pharmacy companies who are deciding recruitment policies like HR Dept , all line function managers and parents of students who are studying in pharmacy colleges and willing to understand what’s predicted to happen in the Pharma Industry post COVID-19.

Prof. Prakash Bhosale is a first generation entrepreneur, founder CEO of BBG EBRANDING GROUP. Author of 4 books on business, entrepreneurship, franchise. Available on Amazon. He is a renowned business columnist, writing for many newspapers, magazines, portals, blogs, products, brands. So far he has written 1400+ columns. He is also a mentor to PhD students of business management and guided 90+ students to do their PhD.

Dr.L.Ramaswamy is A Graduate in Chemistry with post graduation in Marketing and Human resource Management and a doctorate in Business Administration, has been working with Indian Pharmaceutical Industry in various positions for more than four decades. Currently Dr.Ramaswamy is working as Managing Director of Sotax India Pvt Ltd, a fully owned Subsidiary of Sotax AG, Switzerland and also is the Founder General Secretary of Society for Pharmaceutical Dissolution Science ( SPDS).

Tarun Soni, Managing Director of Novel Innovative Concepts Interactive Pvt Ltd, Mumbai , an IT expert , consultant to many Pharma Companies and Advertising Agencies in India focusing on Online events, E- Learning, Mobility (Taking everything on Mobile Devices) and Automation.

Society for Pharmaceutical Dissolution Science was formed on 16th July 2012 at Mumbai with the objective of promoting the science and technological development in the field of dissolution among pharmaceutical professionals, academia, students, regulatory bodies, etc.

Conducted every year, this flagship conference by The Society for Pharmaceutical Dissolution Science (SPDS) will be attended by Pharmaceutical R&D, QA and QC as well as academia professionals from India & and abroad, involving speakers from the US, Europe and Asia. This year, due to the Covid-19 , Pandemic, the International Conference is being held online.