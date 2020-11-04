Pharma products worth Rs 358 cr sold through Jan Aushadhi stores in this fiscal

Read Article

DV Sadananda Gowda, Union Minister for Chemicals & Fertilizers, held a comprehensive review meeting of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) in New Delhi.

PMBJP has achieved sales of Rs 358 crores (as against sale of Rs 433 crore in FY 2019) worth of pharma products through 6600 Jan Aushadhi stores during first seven months of this fiscal (up to Oct 31st ), and is likely to surpass sales of Rs 600 crore for the entire fiscal year.

During the meeting, Gowda congratulated BPPI Team for ensuring the supply of medicines and other pharma products like masks to people at affordable rates during difficult times of covid-19.

Gowda suggested that BPPI should take measures to consolidate these gains by strengthening supply chains by adopting innovative measures. He said there is a need, to work on increasing awareness of people regarding efficacy and quality of Jan Aushadhi medicines, increasing coverage with a focus on remote and rural areas, and for making sure availability of medicines at each Jan Aushadhi shops. He asked BPPI to prepare and submit a detailed action plan to achieve this goal.

Sachin Kumar Singh, CEO, BPPI gave a brief presentation on the operations of PMBJP scheme.

Jan Aushadhi stores selling affordable generic medicines has grown from 99 stores in 2014-15 to around 6600 stores at present. Sales figure has seen a jump from Rs 7.29 crore in 2014-15 to Rs 433 crore in 2019-20.

The meeting was also attended by S Aparna, Secretary (Pharmaceuticals) and Joint Secretary Rajneesh Tingal.

(Source: PIB)