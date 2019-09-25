MyMedicineBox collaborates with Paytm First to help chronic patients

MyMedicineBox has announced the launch of its subscription services to manage diabetes and other chronic diseases hassle-free, an exclusive offer for Paytm First subscribers to get Accu-Chek Instant S glucometer worth Rs 1,099 for free.

Deepak Abbot, Sr Vice President, Paytm said, “We are delighted to partner with MyMedicineBox, which is evolving quickly as one of India’s leading healthcare delivery platform. Paytm First subscribers will get an additional discount/cashback of Rs 250 on subscription worth Rs 1,250 for an year.”

The service includes great savings upto 60 per cent on various needs of patients like diagnostic and lab tests, digitisation of prescription and detailed information on why medicine is prescribed and what are the pros and cons of taking these medicines, unlimited consultation with reputed pharmacists, etc.

Ram C Prajapati, Co-founder, MyMedicineBox, mentions, “We are excited to partner with Paytm First, and thankful for providing us an opportunity to serve India’s largest customer base of 300 million. We are connecting people to know better about preventive lifestyle care to save their future. Our mission is to improve the health conditions of patients living with chronic conditions and live happy and healthy and at the same time save upto 60 per cent on healthcare expenditure.