Morepen Labs adds three new drugs to its API Portfolio

Morepen Laboratories has developed and added three blockbuster drugs to its portfolio of APIs for sale in domestic and global markets. The three bulk drugs/APIs are Rivaroxaban (trade name-Xarelto), Vildagliptin (trade names – Galvus, Zomelis) and UDCA (Ursodeoxycholic Acid). While two products Rivaroxaban and Vildagliptin will augment Morepen’s presence in the cardiac and diabetic segments respectively, the third product UDCA will cater to the Liver segment.

Morepen Labs will initially target patent free markets for Rivaroxaban and Vildagliptin these two drugs globally. The Drug Master File (DMF) for regulatory markets like US etc will be filed within the next 12 months’ time frame.

Sushil Suri, CMD, Morepen Laboratories said, “The company has already built-up additional capacities and is now all set to commercially launch these three new API’s under its portfolio. Dedicated efforts of Morepen’s in-house R&D Centre at Baddi (Himachal Pradesh), which was recently approved by Department of Scientific & Industrial Research, Government of India, has led to the release of these three products.”

“With a focus on new molecules, new patented processes, we now look forward towards investing more in our R&D Infrastructure for future growth of the company,” Suri further pointed out.