Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers encourages industry to avail Phase II PLI scheme benefits

Read Article

Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State, Chemicals and Fertilisers and Ports, Shipping Waterways encouraged industry stakeholders to avail the benefits of part II Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme. In a recently held virtual interaction with the members of trade and industry, he urged them to focus on quality, science and technology.

In his address, he informed that for the Phase I PLI scheme the government has received a total of 115 applications and presently, the authorities are scrutinising of each application.

He highlighted that it is not always just adoption of digital for ensuring ease of doing business, there are various aspects as well, that need to be streamlined/implemented, for eg. land acquisition and building required infrastructure, is one amongst them. Therefore, the government is working in the direction of streamlining them, to achieve long-term benefits for the industry as well as the country.

With regards to the Phase II of PLI scheme, he mentioned that the government has invited public consultation and will be designing the scheme guidelines benefitting both, big companies as well as MSMEs. There will be different categories benefitting both the segments in making India Aatma Nirbhar.

He also emphasised that on the need to increase export performance, focus on building industrial developments etc. He stressed on the need to identify manpower, brainpower for the development of the industry/country. He said that some of the start-ups are great resources in building capabilities and can add value in larger volumes, therefore, they should be identified.

“We need to do futuristic planning to reduce cost and increase profitability. The industry needs to come forward and provide suggestions which will help the government in bringing the reforms,” he said.

During the meet, the industry stakeholders highlighted key challenges which are impacting the sector’s growth and suggested some solutions, which should be considered by the government authorities while designing the Phase II PLI scheme guidelines.

Dr Viranchi Shah, National Vice President, IDMA said, “We are happy to have interacted with Minister Mansukhbhai Mandavia. He has motivated the industry to align with the PM’s target of achieving a target of becoming a $5 trillion economy. We have raised our queries during the interaction and are hopeful of positive support from the government. The future looks brighter for the Indian pharma industry.”

The Minister also informed that besides the announced scheme, the government is also considering 10 new sectors for PLI scheme.

[email protected]

[email protected]