Merck launches BrightLab

Read Article

The cloud-based inventory management and instrument connectivity platform will allow scientists and lab managers to track and update experiments from any computer or mobile device

Merck has introduced its BrightLab, cloud-based inventory management and instrument connectivity platform for research scientists. The new software includes an electronic lab notebook, which allows scientists and lab managers to track and update experiments from any computer or mobile device.

“In today’s research environment, analog methods of documentation and analysis often take us away from the research itself,” said Klaus-Reinhard Bischoff, Head of Research Solutions, Life Science, Merck. “By centralising essential research information, we are empowering scientists to be more productive, save time and avoid costly errors.”

Recognising the increasing demand for data automation, Merck’s BrightLab software connects lab instruments to the cloud via application programming interface and Internet of Things (IoT) integrations, avoiding the need for manual transcription. It saves researchers hours of unnecessary review, allowing for more time at the bench. The platform also automates workflows and produces a secure, searchable archive of reports. All information on the cloud is accessible to only to designated users since the platform is designed with SSL encryption and provides data integrity with audit trails and regular backups built-in.

“The BrightLab platform has transformed our chemical management processes,” said Emmet Campion, Laboratory Manager, Royal College of Surgeons, in Ireland. “We now have complete oversight of our chemical inventory across multiple sites, including hazard identification and safety documentation, as well as the ability to reorder. It is the complete system for the modern laboratory.”

Merck’s BrightLab platform recognises that every lab has its own devices, so it connects with a growing library of supported instruments. Once set up, scientists can search data across projects and experiments. Lab equipment maintenance reminders, calibrations and protocols are saved in one place to stay organised and, ultimately, speed up the discovery process.

The platform is available at no charge to individual lab customers in academia. For those in industry, a 30-day free trial is available on brightlab.com to test the product and gain familiarity with its core lab function optimisation features.