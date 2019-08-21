Merck invites applications for ’Merck Young Scientist Award’

The awards will be decided by well acclaimed jury from leading science organisations, academia from industry

Merck, a science and technology company, invites applications for the ’Merck Young Scientist Award’. The company will award six curious minds. The award is aimed at offering a career push with worthwhile incentives to young scientists.

Merck Young Scientist Award is aligned with Merck’s vision of solving some of the toughest problems in life sciences by collaborating with the scientific community.

The application window is open from August 1, 2019 and will close on September 15, 2019.

The eligibility criteria are as follows:

Any researcher/scientist with less than 10 years of research experience (Post PhD)

Scientist from academic or research institutes across India

Researchers residing in India

Important Dates

Submission Period: August 1 – Sept 15, 2019

Review Period: Sept 16 – Nov 15, 2019

Award Ceremony: November 2019

Awards

Cash award: Rs 2,00,000

Travel Award: Rs 1,50,000

The awards will be decided by a well acclaimed jury from leading science organisations and academia from the industry. The jury is chaired by Dr Shahid Jameel and Co-Chaired by Dr Anurag Agarwal, Director, CSIR Institute of Genomics and Integrated Biology, Prof Apurva Sarin, Director, Instem, Human Frontiers Science Programme, Dr Davinder Gill, CEO, Hilleman Laboratories, Dr Radha Rangarajan, CEO, Vitas Pharma.

Eligible applicants are invited to apply on the website- https://mysaindia.com/