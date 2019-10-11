Merck acquires FloDesign Sonics, of Wilbraham, Massachusetts, USA

The acquisition is strategic fit for Merck, strengthening ability alongside pharmaceutical manufacturers to advance cell-based therapies

Merck recently announced its acquisition of FloDesign Sonics, of Wilbraham, Massachusetts, USA, a developer of acoustic cell processing platform for the industrialisation of cell and gene therapy manufacturing. Financial details were not disclosed. The acquisition is a strategic fit for Merck, strengthening the ability alongside pharmaceutical manufacturers to advance cell-based therapies to patients.

“Chimeric antigen receptor T cell therapies, or CAR-T for short, employs the body’s own immune systems to fight cancer by turning T cells into targeted therapeutics. This revolutionary cancer treatment is challenging and complex, with the process often taking up to a month,” said Udit Batra, Member, Merck Executive Board and CEO, Life Science. “Our acquisition of FloDesign Sonic will industrialise the manufacturing of autologous cell therapy, allowing these types of potentially life-saving treatments to reach more patients, faster.”

“Merck is the best home for FloDesign Sonics, our acoustic cell processing technology and our employees,” said Stanley Kowalski III, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO, FloDesign Sonics. “The opportunity for FloDesign Sonics to become part of a world class 351-year-old science and technology company is very rewarding.”