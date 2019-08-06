Express Pharma


Lupin’s Mandideep facility inspection completed by ANSM

By Press Trust of India
The inspection closed with no critical or major observations

Drug firm Lupin on Tuesday said inspection of a unit of its Mandideep facility in Madhya Pradesh by the French National Agency for Medicines and Health Products Safety (ANSM) has been completed with no major observations.

The good manufacturing practices (GMP) inspection of company’s finished product manufacturing facility (Unit-1) at Mandideep by the ANSM has been completed, Lupin said in a statement.

The inspection was conducted between April 8 to April 12, 2019, it added.

“The ANSM inspection closed with no critical or major observations,” Lupin said

