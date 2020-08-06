Lupin signs exclusive distribution deal with ForDoz Pharma for complex injectable assets

Read Article

Lupin announced that its US-based wholly-owned subsidiary Lupin Pharmaceuticals has entered into an agreement with ForDoz Pharma (ForDoz) for granting Lupin the exclusive rights to market and distribute two complex injectable assets in advanced stages of development in the US and its territories. The two assets are in the oncology and anti-infective therapeutic areas.

The assets will be manufactured in ForDoz’s US-based manufacturing site and ForDoz will be responsible for the development and obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals. Lupin shall leverage its existing commercial infrastructure for marketing and distribution of the two assets.

Commenting on the development, Alok Sonig, CEO, US Generics and Global Head, Generics R&D and Biosimilars for Lupin said, “The partnered assets are a key, strategic addition to our complex injectables pipeline and will bolster our institutional business offering. These assets will complement Lupin’s ongoing organic R&D efforts in complex assets including inhalation and long-acting injectables as well as biosimilars.”

According to James He, Founder and CEO for ForDoz Pharma Corp, “ForDoz Pharma is excited to partner our complex injectable flagship products with Lupin. Lupin’s leadership presence in the US will complement ForDoz’s scientific and complex injectable manufacturing capability to bring affordable medicines to patients in an efficient manner”.