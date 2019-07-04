Express Pharma


Lupin receives US FDA approval for Phenylephrine and Ketorolac Intraocular Solution

By EP News Bureau
Lupin announced that it has received approval for its Phenylephrine and Ketorolac Intraocular Solution, 1 per cent/0.3 per cent from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA).

Lupin’s Phenylephrine and Ketorolac Intraocular Solution, 1 per cent 0.3 per cent is the generic version of Omidria Intraocular Solution, 1 per cent 0.3 per cent of Omeros Corporation.

It is indicated for maintaining pupil size by preventing intraoperative miosis and reducing postoperative ocular pain.

Phenylephrine and Ketorolac Intraocular Solution, 1 per cent 0.3 per cent is added to an ocular irrigating solution used during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement.

Phenylephrine and Ketorolac Intraocular Solution, 1 per cent 0.3 per cent had annual sales of approximately USD 42.8 million in the US according to IQVIA MAT’s  March 2019 report.

