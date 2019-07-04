Lupin receives US FDA approval for Phenylephrine and Ketorolac Intraocular Solution

Lupin announced that it has received approval for its Phenylephrine and Ketorolac Intraocular Solution, 1 per cent/0.3 per cent from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA).

Lupin’s Phenylephrine and Ketorolac Intraocular Solution, 1 per cent 0.3 per cent is the generic version of Omidria Intraocular Solution, 1 per cent 0.3 per cent of Omeros Corporation.

It is indicated for maintaining pupil size by preventing intraoperative miosis and reducing postoperative ocular pain.

Phenylephrine and Ketorolac Intraocular Solution, 1 per cent 0.3 per cent is added to an ocular irrigating solution used during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement.

Phenylephrine and Ketorolac Intraocular Solution, 1 per cent 0.3 per cent had annual sales of approximately USD 42.8 million in the US according to IQVIA MAT’s March 2019 report.