Lupin Board appoints KBS Anand and Dr Punita Kumar-Sinha as Independent Directors

Lupin announced the appointment of KBS Anand and Dr Punita Kumar-Sinha as Independent Directors.

Anand most recently served as MD and CEO at Asian Paints. With a career spanning over four decades at Asian Paints, Anand worked across manufacturing, sales and marketing functions. He currently serves as an Independent Director on the Board of Marico, Tata Chemicals and Borosil.

Anand holds a B Tech in Mechanical Engineering from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Mumbai, and a PGDM from Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Kolkata.

Dr Punita Kumar-Sinha brings significant governance and investment experience across India and North America. She founded Pacific Paradigm Advisors, an independent investment advisory and management firm, and was formerly a Senior MD at Blackstone. She serves as an Independent Director for several companies including Infosys, JSW Steel, Blackstone Embassy REIT and Rallis. Dr Kumar-Sinha is also on the Board of Governors of the CFA Institute and has been awarded the Distinguished Alumni Award from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), New Delhi.

Dr Kumar-Sinha holds a PhD and a Master’s in Finance from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania. She received her B Tech in Chemical Engineering from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), New Delhi. She is a CFA charter holder, a TiE Charter Member, and a member of the Council on Foreign Relations.

Commenting on the appointment, Manju D Gupta, Chairman, Lupin said, “We are delighted to welcome Mr KBS Anand and Dr Punita Kumar-Sinha to our board. With their long and illustrious careers, they bring decades of experience in key areas such as innovation, strategy, capital markets and financial expertise that are crucial to Lupin’s future operations and strategy.”