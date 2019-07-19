KDPMA to host Chinese delegation in September

With an aim to scale up the abilities between India and China, particularly in pharmaceutical formulations, the Karnataka Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Manufacturer’s Association (KDPMA) invited SHENGJIE to bring a Chinese trade delegation to India. KDPMA is organising an interactive meeting for all its members with the Chinese delegation in the first week of September in Bangalore. This initiate is a part of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which was signed between KDPMA and SHENGJIE this year in May.

The objective of this MoU is to promote goodwill and friendship between India and China and to aid the chemical, equipment manufacturers and pharmaceutical industries of both countries in business activities and encourage the development of trade and investment.

Commenting on the Chinese Trade Delegation visit in India, Sunil Attavar, President, KDPMA and CMD of Group Pharmaceutical said, “During our last visit to China in May this year, we were amazed by the advancement of technology adoption and their preparedness for the future. We invited them to visit India and guide us in building up the Pharma Park in Karnataka not only from a setting-up perspective but also for enhancing our knowledge in operation and maintenance perspective. We were happy to know that they have accepted our invitation and 10 delegates who are government officials, scientist-entrepreneur and industry experts will share information and make us understand about Chinese policies and regulations to all our KDPMA members. It will further enhance our capabilities as well as relationship with Chinese counterparts.”

The delegation from China is expected to be led by Zheng Huanmin, Deputy Director, Beijing Municipal Science & Technology Commission.

As per the MoU, both the countries will exchange information about the trade investment opportunities and relevant policies and regulations pertaining to chemicals and pharma industry. They will organise trade and investment missions and assist missions wherever possible, render services and provide advice to members of the two organisations. They will also recommend potential partners for economic co-operation, trading and technological services. However, neither party will have any financial obligation except for the reimbursement of mutually agreed budget relating to specific co-operation projects.

Highlighting the objective of the MoU, Harish Jain, Secretary, KDPMA says, “Chinese domestic pharma formulation market is growing fast and is expected to touch more than 100 billion USD shortly making it one of the largest in the world. The Chinese regulatory system is being streamlined. It is the right time Karnataka based pharma companies enter the Chinese domestic market as soon as possible. This MoU will facilitate Karnataka companies to visit specific conferences, seminar and exhibitions organised by Shengjie to showcase themselves.”

Commenting on the Chinese delegation, Jain adds, “It is a win-win partnership opportunity for KDPMA members to utilise their expertise in formulation and leverage expertise of Chinese expertise in APIs to establish global business. We are confident that this MoU will facilitate partnership.”

SHENGJIE is a business management and consulting firm, headquartered in Shanghai and a branch named as SasPinjara Life Sciences in India.

