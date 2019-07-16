Jubilant announces 10 per cent price increase for Vitamin B3

Jubilant Life Sciences, an integrated global pharmaceutical and life sciences company, has announced a price increase of 10 per cent for its Vitamin B3 (Niacin and Niacinamide) with immediate effect, for non-contract customers and wherever the existing contracts permit.

Jubilant is the second largest producer of Vitamin B3 globally. The Vitamin B3 business is part of Jubilant’s Life Science Ingredients (LSI) segment, which offers a broad portfolio of high quality ingredients that find application in wide range of industries.