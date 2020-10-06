JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals appoints Nikhil Chopra as CEO

Read Article

The Board of directors of JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals appointed Nikhil Chopra as Whole-time Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company for a period of five years.

This appointment is subject to approval by the members of the company at next general meeting. Prior to joining the company, Nikhil Chopra worked as Head-India Business at Cipla.

He holds M.Sc. (Organic Chemistry) from Gujarat University. Nikhil Chopra (47), is a Business leader with over 20 years of experience backed up with consistent record of sustainable growth and shareholder value creation. For over two decades, he has spearheaded breakthrough ideas focused on creating greater access to high quality treatment and medicines, and gain a significant competitive advantage over peers, especially in therapies such as respiratory, urology HIV and paediatric care.