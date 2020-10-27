Express Pharma


Japan’s cabinet approves plan for free COVID-19 vaccines

The government also plans to bear the cost of any health damage caused by a vaccine

By Reuters
Representational image
Japan’s cabinet approved a plan on Tuesday to use public funds to provide novel coronavirus vaccines to the public for free.

The plan also calls for the government to bear the cost of any health damage caused by a vaccine, according to a document posted on the health ministry’s website.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has pledged to provide enough vaccines for the coronavirus for the public by mid-2021.

Japan has struck deals for hundreds of millions of doses from companies including AstraZeneca and Pfizer.

Reuters
  1. Darshan Singh says

    This is good government, in India it is promised for vote in Bihar, people are suffering and government is using as a tool.

