IPGA and Amity university host a webinar for young pharmacists

IPGA, along with Amity University, organised its First National Conclave: Next Generation Pharmacist online on May 10, 2020. The event was organised by bringing together over 25 experts constituting of top pharmacist, manufacturers, academicians and clinical researchers. More than 1000 participants participated in the webinar which aimed at educating the young and upcoming pharma students about various career opportunities in the sector.

Dr BR Sikri, a renowned pharma professional and successful pharmaceutical entrepreneur in API, Intermediates, Formulations, imports, exports etc. addressed the young pharmacists. Later, Atul Kumar NASA, President IPGA explained how the government and the Drug Control Department are playing a dynamic role in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. Nasa commented that it is the need of the hour to be independent and not rely on other countries for APIs.

Prof (Dr) Arun Garg, Professor Pharmacology and General Secretary of IPGA, talked about Remdesivir, a drug being used to treat COVID-19. Dr Satyendra Kr Rajput, Director Amity Institute of Indian System (Joint Secretary Central –IPGA) encouraged all the participants to practice yoga, meditation and consume immunity boosting foods to enhance immunity. Dr Vijay Bhalla, Dean, SGT University then apprised the young pharmacists about the various job opportunities provided by the pharma sector.

Also to participate in enlightening discussions were Dr PK Jaggi, advisor IPGA and former Head of Office and Licensing Authority; Shripati Singh, Vice President IPGA; Bharat Bhusan, trustee IPGA; Dr Ajay Sachan, Asstt. Drugs Controller (India), CDSCO, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of India; Dr MN Rao, Director & President – Suraksha Naturals, USA; Dr Jay Balan Govindaswamy, Dean Rajasthan University of Health Sciences; Dr Rahul Garg, Principal at Venkateshwar Institute of Pharmacy, Sai Tirupati University; Dr Abhishek Singh, Principal Prakrati College of Pharmacy Karnataka; Dr Neerupma Dhiman and Dr Arti Takkar Amity University. Dr Kanchan Kohli, an eminent personality from Jamia Hamdard and Silky Sethy laid emphasis on Indian spices. They discussed how spices included in the Indian diet system may help in improving immunity against COVID-19.