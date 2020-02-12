Ipca Labs Q3 net profit up 24 per cent to Rs 197.54 crore

Express Pharma


By Press Trust of India
Ipca Laboratories reported a 24.15 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 197.54 crore for the quarter ended on December 31, 2019, on account of robust sales. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 159.11 crore for the corresponding period of previous fiscal, Ipca Laboratories said in a filing to the BSE.

Total income also rose to Rs 1,230.99 crore for the quarter under consideration as against Rs 1,019.48 crore in the year-ago period. The company’s board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 5 per share, Ipca Laboratories said.

