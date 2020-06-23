Industry should come forward to develop Pharma and Medical Devices parks: Mansukh Mandaviya

Read Article

Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State for Chemicals & Fertilizers and Shipping (IC), Govt of India said that the government is taking measures to ensure that the Indian healthcare sector becomes self-sustained.

Addressing the launch webinar of India’s first virtual exhibition and conference, ‘Virtual Healthcare and Hygiene Expo 2020’ (VHHE), organised by FICCI and supported by Ministry of AYUSH, Govt of India, Mandaviya said, “We are drafting rules to encourage private players to come forward to make pharma and medical devices parks in the country.”

Emphasizing on the need to promote Make in India, Mandaviya said that both Centre and State governments can become partners with initial equity, which they can exit at a later stage, once the project is operational. “Government can facilitate the process as the role of the government is not to run the business,” he said.

Mandaviya further added that Health, Hygiene & Sanitation, Medical Textiles & Devices, AYUSH and Wellness sector have assumed greater significance in our resolute fight against the pandemic. He said, “These segments have become a necessity for our self-protection.”

The Minister also said that India can progress if health and hygiene are also included in the overall economic development plan. “We have to link health, exercise and hygiene as envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Health must be linked to the nation’s economic development,” he added.

“The government is aggressively working in the healthcare sector and results have also started coming,” Mandaviya said.

Complimenting FICCI on the 1st of its kind initiative of launching a virtual exhibition and conference, Mandaviya said, “VHHE has shown a new way to not only India but also the world. Using these platforms and technologies will help promote the entire health sector.”

P V Sindhu, India’s frontline Badminton player and eminent sports personality said, “This is an ideal time to try out a new set of activities which can lead to a better lifestyle — regular physical activity works wonders for the immunity. Govt of India is taking all necessary measures to deal with the Corona challenge. Sports helps in creating a strong immune system and it can help combat COVID-19.”

Dr Prathap C Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group, said, “In India today, we can easily perform treatments which can be done in any part of the world. We have a large number of people employed in healthcare. We can double and triple it. India can become a global healthcare destination.”

Dr Sangita Reddy, President, FICCI said, “Let us create a self-sufficient India to serve the country, and let us also strengthen our sector so that India can serve the world in healthcare.”

“Virtual Expo is not just transformational, but is also going to become a new norm in the business connectivity,” she added.

Anurag Sharma, Member of Parliament, Chair, FICCI AYUSH Committee and Director, Shree Baidyanath Ayurved Bhawan Pvt Ltd said, “We want Ayurveda to get the recognition it deserves and come to the same platform as Allopathic medicines.”

Badhri Iyengar, Chairman, FICCI Medical Devices Committee and Cluster Managing Director (SAARC & ASEAN), Smith & Nephew said that COVID-19 has given us the opportunity to be more creative and innovative. “The sector can also learn from the Indian pharma sector where it has established a name in the world. India’s economic recovery through the medical devices sector will offer high quality and affordable healthcare to all,” he added.

The Virtual Healthcare & Hygiene Expo 2020 (VHHE) from 22-26 June 2020 is expected to witness participation of over 1,000 international buyers from 120 countries with 147 exhibitors. Over 10,000 business visitors are also expected to be part of the five-day exhibition.

The focus sectors of the exhibition are:

• AYUSH & Wellness

• Pharmaceuticals

• Medical Devices

• Medical Textile & Consumables

• Hygiene & Sanitization

The key components of VHHE include:

• Dedicated Exhibition display for each of the focus sectors

• Sector specific webinars

• Pre-Fixed B2B Meetings

• Free to attend exhibition for the Visitors,

• Innovative product display options

• Participants can interact with buyers from the comfort of their home/office.