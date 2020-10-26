In coming years ‘AYUSH’ will be accepted as Mainstream Healing System worldwide-Union: Shripad Naik

Read Article

Traditional Indian medicine system has been practiced for thousands of years, but later it got neglected. By the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ‘AYUSH’ is getting its golden days back. Prime Minister Narendra Modi set up an independent Ministry of AYUSH to bring Ayurveda to the world stage once again. In just five-six years since its inception, the Ministry of AYUSH has established itself globally, said Union Minister of State for AYUSH (Independent Charge) and MoS Defence Shripad Naik.

He was speaking at the inauguration of Madhavbaug and Vedic Delight Ayurvedic treatment centres at Dhavali-Ponda. NRI Commissioner Advocate Narendra Sawaikar was also present on this occasion.

International Yoga Day is celebrated globally on June 21, which is a great achievement of this ministry. Also, the Indian concept of global welfare is being realised through the Ministry of AYUSH and by the vision of the Prime Minister, said Shripad Naik.

Now AYUSH is used as an alternative medicinal treatment. However, this picture will soon be going to change and traditional AYUSH medicinal treatment will be adopted globally as the mainstream medicinal treatment, stated the Union Minister.