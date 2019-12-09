HP combats counterfeit printing supplies in India with Anti-Counterfeit and Fraud programme

In order to raise awareness on the scale and severity of the fraudulent printing supplies market in India, HP has announced the results from its Anti-Counterfeiting and Fraud (ACF) programme. It helps to combat the production, distribution and sale of counterfeit ink and toner printing supplies.

The ACF programme has seized counterfeit products worth Rs 80 crores in India in the past year, with the Delhi-National Capital Region leading the country in seizures worth Rs 33.5 crores. Bengaluru came a close second with seizure worth Rs 22 crores, followed by Mumbai and Chennai with Rs 6.5 and Rs 3.5 crores, respectively.

Law enforcement authorities conducted raids at over 170 premises resulting in 144 arrests across India. Among the products seized during the raids were finished and unfinished cartridges, packaging materials and various sets of labels. These seized cartridges and labels were used to manufacture counterfeit HP print supplies.

Counterfeit products pose an immediate threat to businesses by the way for downtime and capital costs. For example, the use of fake printing supplies can often result in printer damage and malfunctions, resulting in revenue loss and downtime for businesses since they are void of warranty.

HP regularly conducts audits and cooperates with law enforcement agencies to conduct raids to reduce counterfeits in the supply chain to protect customers and businesses. This process significantly reduces the likelihood of customers and partners unintentionally purchasing counterfeit ink and toner, thereby decreasing their supply to the marketplace.

Aside from enforcement and raids, large and medium-sized HP customers can request a Customer Delivery Inspection (CDI), a unique protection service if they suspect the presence of counterfeit products in their delivery. Consumers can also report the incident of counterfeiting online on the HP website. HP proactively protects channel partners and customers from unauthorised printing supplies through the Channel Partner Protection Audits (CPPA). Customers who source their supplies from CPPA-certified partners are assured about the authenticity of their ink and toner print supplies.