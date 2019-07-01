Hamdard launches its Wellness Centre in Bangaluru; first in Karnataka

Hamdard Laboratories furthers its expansion into retail with the launch of their next Wellness Centre ‘Hamdard Wellness’ in Bengaluru after the successful opening of the centres in Delhi, Hyderabad, Kanpur, Patna, Ghaziabad and Meerut. Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Government of Karnataka, Sivananda S Patil unveiled the centre recently, which is situated at Haines Road, Frazer Town.

Aimed at providing an experiential high to those who choose an alternate way of well-being, Hamdard Wellness aims to spread and provide disease management and wellness services through the Unani system of medicine. Hamdard occupies a position of trust and lineage in people’s minds, and it is in continuation with this legacy that the Wellness Centres are being launched. The objective is to spread the natural healing touch of Unani, and reach out to people wanting natural, herbal treatment for lifestyle diseases, and a host of other ailments at an affordable price.

The centre will offer specialised Unani consultation by experienced doctors and Unani medicines at the fully stocked Unani pharmacy for problems related to diabetes, heart, liver And gall bladder, men’s health and vitality, women’s health and fertility, skin and hair, digestion And piles, bones and joints, kidney And urinary tract, and general health issues. The centre will also offer disease management services by disseminating information on lifestyle-related disorders through a series of experiential and awareness-focussed sessions involving communities.

Commenting on the launch, Hammad Ahmed, Chief Mutawalli, Hamdard India, said, “Bengaluru has been a key location in our growth story. We are proud to expand our presence in the city and spread awareness of Unani wellness. It is our mission to strive for the health and well-being of all our customers, and Hamdard Wellness allows us to achieve that mission”.

Speaking at the launch event, Mansoor Ali, Chief Marketing and Sales Officer, Hamdard India, said, “There is an increased affinity of consumers towards herbal and natural medicines. People are distancing themselves from synthetic and chemical-based products. Evoking huge trust in consumers’ minds, Hamdard sits organically on this positioning. Carrying the distinguished tradition of Unani healing, Hamdard Wellness Centres provide healthcare services to people wanting natural, herbal treatment for lifestyle diseases, and a host of other ailments. Each centre provides specialised Unani consultation by two to three doctors, and medicines at the fully stocked pharmacy. Karnataka is an important market for us and with this launch, we aim to position Hamdard Wellness as the driving force to natural healing. I encourage the discerning consumers in Bengaluru to experience the healing touch of Unani”.