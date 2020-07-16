Guidelines for PLI scheme, bulk drug parks to be out by next week: Jt Secy, DoP

Read Article

Navdeep Rinwa, Joint Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals informed that detailed guidelines for the production linked incentive (PLI) scheme, bulk drug parks and medical device parks will be released by next week.

He said, “By next week we will be releasing the detailed guidelines of the PLI scheme, bulk drug parks and medical device parks. And considering the huge investment requirements for fermentation-based products, we will be giving nearly four months’ time to the industry to make an application for availing the benefits. However, we will be examining each application in detail.”

Rinwa also informed, “In our detailed guidelines for the bulk drug parks, we will be giving the criteria for selecting the bulk drug parks, which will be on a grand challenge mode. As per the criteria, states will be competing with each other to avail the incentive policies for the bulk drug units.”

He said that after releasing the guidelines, the DoP will be giving approximately two months to each contender to submit their proposals. Thereafter, the department will evaluate each state’s proposal for the bulk drug parks. The states with the most attractive proposals will get the opportunity.

“We are ensuring that each park should have attractions for bulk drug manufacturing units such as common facilities, good rates for required utilities, a reasonable rate for electricity, single-window clearance, good location, 24X7 availability of all requirements, environmental clearance from all angles, good infrastructure etc.,” apprised Rinwa.

Adding that the states will gain positive points for each of these aspects, he explained that if bulk drug manufacturing units get all the needed facilities at cheaper rates it will ensure bulk production of raw materials. Ultimately, this will result in making those products affordable and viable for the industry to continue production.

Earlier this week, DV Sadananda Gowda, Union Minister of Chemicals & Fertilisers had also informed that DoP is finalising guidelines which will form the basis for objectively selecting locations of upcoming three bulk drugs parks and four medical devices parks in the country. Manpreet Singh Badal, Finance Minister of Punjab had met Gowda in New Delhi and handed over a request letter to him to consider setting up of one of the proposed bulk drug parks in Bhatinda, Punjab. (Read: DoP to finalise guidelines to select locations of three bulk drug parks and four med-devices parks)

