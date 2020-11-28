Gufic Biosciences gets Tigecycline patent by Eurasian Patent Office

Read Article

Gufic Biosciences have been granted patent by the Eurasian Patent office (EAPO) for its invention of “A Freeze Dried Parenteral Composition of Tigecycline and Process for Preparation Thereof.”

Tigecycline is a tetracycline antibiotic medication used for a number of bacterial infections and is used to treat certain serious infections including community acquired pneumonia (a lung infection that developed in a person who was not in the hospital), skin infections, and infections of the abdomen.

Further, EAPO member States are Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russian Federation, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.