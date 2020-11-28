Express Pharma


Home  »  Latest Updates  »  Gufic Biosciences gets Tigecycline patent by Eurasian Patent Office

Gufic Biosciences gets Tigecycline patent by Eurasian Patent Office

Tigecycline is a tetracycline antibiotic medication used for a number of bacterial infections

Latest UpdatesRegulations/Policies
By EP News Bureau
0 41
Read Article

Gufic Biosciences have been granted patent by the Eurasian Patent office (EAPO) for its invention of “A Freeze Dried Parenteral Composition of Tigecycline and Process for Preparation Thereof.”

Tigecycline is a tetracycline antibiotic medication used for a number of bacterial infections and is used to treat certain serious infections including community acquired pneumonia (a lung infection that developed in a person who was not in the hospital), skin infections, and infections of the abdomen.

Further, EAPO member States are Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russian Federation, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.

EP News Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 Introducing Smart Autoinjector: Changing the paradigm of usability, cost & size
Know More?
close-image
Want to know more about "Omic's" and it's relevance?
Register Now
close-image