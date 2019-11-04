GSK Consumer Healthcare re-launches Crocin Pain Relief

GSK Consumer Healthcare has strengthened its position in the pain relief category by re-launching the iconic Crocin Pain Relief, which is especially designed to offer relief from headaches. Delivering targeted pain relief, its formula contains clinically proven ingredients, that act at the centre of pain.

Naveed Ahmed, Area Marketing Director, Wellness, GSK Consumer Healthcare said, “In today’s times when everyone has multiple priorities, dealing with a headache should never come in the way of everyday life. Keeping this in mind, GSK Consumer Healthcare is excited to re-launch Crocin Pain Relief, a solution that is specially designed as an effective yet gentle product for everyday headaches.

“Crocin is a household name, trusted by millions and with this launch we are confident to build on that trust further. Crocin Advance is one of the leading brands in the fever segment and with Crocin Pain Relief we are poised to win in the headache segment too,” added Ahmed.

As part of the launch, the brand has released three relatable video films that bring alive the condition and its impact on peoples’ lives. The launch is being supported with an awareness campaign across television and digital platforms. The awareness plan also includes an extensive outreach to Heath care Professionals and chemists to create awareness and education on the condition and the product benefits.